Arrest made as gardaí 'investigate all the circumstances' following death of man in Co. Dublin

A MAN in his 20s has been arrested following the death of another man in Co. Dublin.

The incident occurred in Malahide on Saturday at around 8.30am.

Gardaí attended a residence in the town where a man in his 60s was found unresponsive and subsequently declared deceased at the scene.

In a statement, gardaí said they are 'investigating all the circumstances' surrounding the death.

"A man, aged in his late 20s, was arrested in connection with the investigation, and is currently detained pursuant to Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984, at a Garda Station in the Co. Dublin area," added the statement.

“The office of the State Pathologist has been notified, and a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

“The scene is preserved for examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

"A senior investigating officer (SIO) has been appointed to lead the inquiry, and an incident room has been established at Malahide Garda Station.

"A family liaison officer (FLO) has been assigned to support the family of the deceased."

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward, particularly those who were in the Gainsborough Lawn area of Malahide between 8am and 8.45am on Saturday.

Additionally, anyone with camera footage from the area at that time is asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Malahide Garda Station on (01) 666 4600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.