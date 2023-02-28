Arrests made as fertility clinic in Northern Ireland investigated over conspiracy to defraud offences

POLICE officers investigating a fertility clinic in Northern Ireland over conspiracy to defraud offences have made a number of arrests.

Detectives from the PSNI made three arrests over the weekend and conducted interviews in an investigation into a fertility clinic in the Lisburn Road area of Belfast.

Three women, aged 32, 33 and 47, who assisted police with their investigation over the weekend have since been bailed to allow for further investigation.

This morning another woman, aged 42, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to defraud.

She remains in custody at this time.

Detective Chief Inspector Ian Wilson, from the PSNI’s Economic Crime Unit, has confirmed: The interviews and arrests were conducted in relation to conspiracy to defraud offences.

“The investigation remains ongoing at this time.”