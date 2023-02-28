Arrests made as fertility clinic in Northern Ireland investigated over conspiracy to defraud offences
News

Arrests made as fertility clinic in Northern Ireland investigated over conspiracy to defraud offences

POLICE officers investigating a fertility clinic in Northern Ireland over conspiracy to defraud offences have made a number of arrests.

Detectives from the PSNI made three arrests over the weekend and conducted interviews in an investigation into a fertility clinic in the Lisburn Road area of Belfast.

Three women, aged 32, 33 and 47, who assisted police with their investigation over the weekend have since been bailed to allow for further investigation.

This morning another woman, aged 42, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to defraud.

She remains in custody at this time.

Detective Chief Inspector Ian Wilson, from the PSNI’s Economic Crime Unit, has confirmed: The interviews and arrests were conducted in relation to conspiracy to defraud offences.

“The investigation remains ongoing at this time.”

See More: Belfast, Fertility Clinic, PSNI

Related

Vigils held across Ireland in memory of murdered trans teenager Brianna Ghey
News 1 week ago

Vigils held across Ireland in memory of murdered trans teenager Brianna Ghey

By: Fiona Audley

Belfast man sentenced to six years for sexual offences
News 1 week ago

Belfast man sentenced to six years for sexual offences

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man jailed in Belfast for 'sickening' child sex offences
News 3 weeks ago

Man jailed in Belfast for 'sickening' child sex offences

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Rehearsals underway in Dublin as Martin McDonagh’s Hangmen gets Irish premiere
Entertainment 1 hour ago

Rehearsals underway in Dublin as Martin McDonagh’s Hangmen gets Irish premiere

By: Fiona Audley

Arrest made after drugs worth £27k seized in raid on Co. Antrim home
News 6 hours ago

Arrest made after drugs worth £27k seized in raid on Co. Antrim home

By: Irish Post

Irish app inspired by stroke survivor helps non-verbal people communicate emotions
Life & Style 7 hours ago

Irish app inspired by stroke survivor helps non-verbal people communicate emotions

By: Irish Post

EU and UK agree ‘way forward’ as new Windsor Framework replaces problematic NI Protocol
News 8 hours ago

EU and UK agree ‘way forward’ as new Windsor Framework replaces problematic NI Protocol

By: Fiona Audley

Police release image of car used by gunmen who fired 10 shots at off-duty police officer
News 22 hours ago

Police release image of car used by gunmen who fired 10 shots at off-duty police officer

By: Irish Post