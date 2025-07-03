Assembly backs law stopping mutilated pets being imported into Northern Ireland

THE Northern Ireland Assembly has approved a legal motion to stop the importation of pets which have been mutilated for ‘aesthetic reasons’.

In a move described as a “significant moment” on the North’s “journey towards increasing animal welfare protections for pets”, the Assembly approved a Legislative Consent Motion (LCM) to extend powers contained in the UK’s Animal Welfare (Import of Dogs, Cats and Ferrets) Bill to Northern Ireland.

Currently progressing through parliament, the legislation will allow Northern Ireland’s Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) to introduce new rules to restrict the import of cats and dogs which have been subject to painful practices like de-clawing or ear cropping.

“I am committed to ensuring the highest standards of animal welfare and creating a safe environment for all pets,” DAERA Minister Andrew Muir said.

“I welcome this approval by the Assembly which marks a significant step forward in protecting companion animals from cruel and inhumane practices,” he added.

While it has been against the law to mutilate any animal for cosmetic reasons in Northern Ireland since 2011, it is not illegal to buy a cat or a dog from another country where these practices are still permitted or tolerated.

“No animal should be subjected to mutilations for aesthetic reasons,” Minister Muir said.

“Ear cropping or tail docking are intensely painful procedures, carried out at a young age and deliver no health or welfare benefits,” he added.

“Gaining consent provides my department with the ability to close any remaining loopholes in our law and it sends a message that these inhumane practices have no place in our society."

The Animal Welfare (Import of Dogs, Cats and Ferrets) Bill is a UK government-backed Private Members Bill, which was introduced by the MP for Winchester, Dr Danny Chambers.

Once it achieves Royal Assent, it will provide powers to DAERA to make legislation in the NI Assembly to prohibit the importation of these animals on welfare grounds.