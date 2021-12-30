Response to fire in Belfast expected to last a number of days

THE RESPONSE to a fire which broke out at a recycling centre in east Belfast on Tuesday is expected to last a number of days, fire services have said.

The fire broke out at the Clearway Disposals metal recycling centre at the Belfast Harbour Estate in the East Twin Road area at around 1pm, with significant resources being used to tackle the fire including 50 firefighters and six appliances on its first night.

High volume pumps, as well as two fire tugs, were also deployed to fight the fire.

"We are looking at a number of days to extinguish this significant fire," group commander of Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) Paul Rodgers said on BBC Radio Foyle on Wednesday. Crews are still in attendance at a well-developed fire in a scrap metal recycling centre on East Twin Road, Belfast. Significant resources continue to respond to the incident.

Local residents are being asked to remain in their homes and to keep doors and windows closed. pic.twitter.com/6XxPGeRROC — Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (@NIFRSOFFICIAL) December 29, 2021

He said firefighters are "working tirelessly to move product from the site and then move it to another area to get into the pile itself".