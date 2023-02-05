Belfast football club alleges officials subjected to 'torrent of sectarian abuse' from rival fans

AN AMATEUR football club in Belfast has alleged that club officials, their family members and fans were subjected to sectarian abuse and threats by rival supporters on Saturday.

Crumlin Star FC claimed they received a 'torrent of sectarian abuse' after scoring a late winner in their Northern Amateur Football League (NAFL) Premier league game at Islandmagee FC.

As well as sectarian comments, the statement also claims that a club official was threatened with bottles and that a car belong to a family member of a team's manager was attacked.

In response, Islandmagee said it does not condone any form of sectarianism and would be fully investigating the allegations following the Wilbourne Park fixture.

'Traumatised'

In their statement, Crumlin Star said it had reported the alleged incidents that followed their 2-1 victory to the NAFL.

"Crumlin Star Football Club would like to record its disgust of the abuse towards management, officials, women and children by a faction of so-called Islandmagee FC supporters at yesterday's NAFL Premier League Game at Wilbourne Park,” read the statement.

"After scoring a winning goal in added time we were subjected to a torrent of sectarian abuse from fans behind the goal. This included being called Fenian bastards.

"The club manager's wife was called a Fenian whore and similar abuse was hurled at the manager's daughter.

STATEMENT FROM CRUMLIN STAR FC pic.twitter.com/T5YpgmrvsM — Crumlin Star Football Club💚⭐ (@CrumlinStarFC) February 5, 2023

"The five-year-old son of our Club Secretary was left traumatised and in tears as his father was threatened with bottles and glasses.

"Our supporters were further threatened and abused with sectarian vile on leaving the ground and the car of the manager's wife and daughter was attacked upon leaving."

It added: “We at Crumlin Star are totally disgusted with this abuse, particularly that of women and children.

“We have reported these incidents to the Chairman of the Northern Amateur Football League.”

Investigation

In a statement, Islandmagee FC said the club, which is situated around 20 miles north of Belfast, has always welcomed players of all backgrounds and religions.

"We would like to make clear that the officials, committee, players, management and supporters of Islandmagee Football Club in no way condone any form of sectarianism," read the statement.

"As a mixed club consisting of people from all different backgrounds and religions over the years, this is something that would never be tolerated at Islandmagee.

"The club will be fully investigating the allegations circulating on social media regarding this and will not be making any further comment until the full facts have been presented to the appropriate governing bodies."

The Irish Post has contacted the NAFL for comment.