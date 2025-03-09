Belfast man handed 23-year sentence for rape and abuse of young boys

A MAN from Belfast has been sentence to 23 years for the rape and abuse of three young boys.

Stephen-Lee McIlvenny, 21, from west Belfast, befriended his victims before abusing and blackmailing them into complying.

One one occasion, he assaulted one of his victims in the street after they tried to distance themselves from McIlvenny, leaving the youngster with a bleed on the brain.

At Craigavon Crown Court on Friday, McIlvenny was sentenced for 77 charges of child sexual abuse crimes, including rape, adult causing or inciting a child between 13 and 16 to engage in sexual activity and sexual assault by penetration.

"We welcome today's sentencing. McIlvenny is a child predator who brutally sexually exploited his young victims and inflicted long-lasting trauma," said Detective Inspector Nikki Deehan of the PSNI.

Control

McIlvenny, who committed the offences between the ages of 16 and 19, befriended each of his victims by identifying common interests.

The boys he abused were aged 14-15 at the time of the offending.

Through an elaborate ruse that he himself was being sexually abused and was being forced to engage in intimate acts and film them, he blackmailed and coerced his victims until he had absolute control through fear over them.

In reality, he was never under threat but was abusing the boys and filming it for his own perverted pleasure.

When they did not comply with his wishes, he used the threat of releasing images of them on social media.

Through these and other methods, he maintained their complete compliance.

When his victims started to try to distance themselves from his control, McIlvenny assaulted one of them on the street, causing significant injuries.

'Don't overlook boys'

In a statement, the victim's mother said her son suffered a bleed on the brain after the attack, however, she encouraged other abuse victims to reach out for help.

"This was all to keep him quiet about the sexual abuse, terrify him into silence," she said.

"There is still very much a stigma around male victims of sexual crimes that has made him feel like he has to carry shame."

She added: "I would like to spread awareness that this happens to boys also and that they are more reluctant to speak out.

"We are always focused and worried for our girls that it's vital we don't overlook our boys. More societal support is needed for young boys who have suffered the way my son has.

"I advise other parents to trust your gut always, it serves as an internal warning system.

"We noticed that his personality was different, he was becoming aggressive and acting out of character. I wish I had acted on those warning signs.

"If you are a young boy who is being targeted and abused don't be afraid to speak up, you have absolutely nothing to be ashamed of.

"Don't keep the secrets of your sick and twisted abuser, it will be the ruination of you."

'Stigma'

DI Deehan echoed those words as she urged abuse victims not to suffer in silence.

"People have an image of a paedophile in their minds but the digital world has warped this and parents need to be aware that perpetrators are getting younger, more tech savvy and extremely manipulative," she said.

"I want to thank the victims in this case for coming forward and bringing this predator before the courts to answer for his heinous crimes.

"They expressed to my team their initial reluctance to confide in anyone or report because of the stigma that they still feel is there towards male victims of sexual abuse.

"I want to send a message today to any other male victims sitting at home suffering in silence, please report. You will be believed and we will support you in a sensitive manner.

"We cannot let child predators operate under the surface of society anymore, McIlvenny's offending was uncovered and taken extremely seriously by our criminal justice system.

"Let that serve as a warning."

McIlvenny was also placed on the Sex Offenders' Register for life and will be subject to a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) for 10 years upon release.