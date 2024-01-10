Belfast man jailed for possession of explosive devices

A MAN has been jailed after pleading guilty to possessing explosives that were discovered during a police search.

Patrick McCann, 42, from Belfast was sentenced today having previously pleaded guilty to four counts of possession of explosives in suspicious circumstances.

He was handed a three-year custodial sentence and must serve two years in custody and the remaining one year on licence.

"On Sunday, September 29, 2019 detectives carried out a planned search of a property in the west Belfast area," said Superintendent Griffin from the PSNI's Terrorism Investigation Unit.

"A number of items were seized as a result of the search, including component parts used to modify explosives, specifically pipe bombs.

"McCann was arrested and later linked to the items recovered following forensic examination and was charged to court in May 2020."

He added: "We are thankful that these components, along with other items, have been removed from our streets."

McCann will be subject to terrorist notification requirements once released from custody for a period of 10 years.