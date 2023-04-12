Body recovered from water confirmed as that of missing Keano Byrne

A BODY recovered from water in a country park in Greater Manchester has been confirmed as that of missing 26-year-old Keano Byrne.

Mr Byrne, from Gorton, Greater Manchester, was reported missing on Monday, March 27, while the remains were discovered at Reddish Vale Country Park on Friday, April 7.

Following a post-mortem examination, Mr Byrne's cause of his death has been ruled inconclusive, while two men arrested on suspicion of murder have been released on bail.

"Clearly this is still an upsetting time for Keano's family and we are determined to find out what has happened to give Keano's loved ones the answers they deserve," said Detective Chief Inspector Liz Hopkinson of Greater Manchester Police (GMP).

Arrests

Mr Byrne was last seen in the early hours of Sunday, March 26, leaving Northumberland Road in Brinnington and walking towards Reddish Vale with another man.

Specialist teams of GMP officers conducted searches in and around Reddish Vale Country Park and located a body in the water on Friday.

Prior to that discovery, two men, aged 26 and 30, were arrested on suspicion of murder as part of the investigation.

They were released on bail pending further investigation, however GMP has confirmed no further action will be taken in respect of the 26-year-old, who has been eliminated from enquires.

'Sad disappearance'

"We are continuing to appeal to the public for information that may help with our enquiries in order to understand fully what has happened to Keano leading up to, during and after his sad disappearance," said DCI Hopkinson of GMP's Major Incident Team.

She added: "We are asking for anyone who was in the Reddish Vale area in the early hours of Sunday, March 26 between 3.30am and 6.30am, or who may have seen Keano after the time he went missing, to please contact police.

"No matter how small the information may seem to you, whether it's a verbal account or any dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage, it may help us piece together a timeline of events as we are confident the answers remain out there in the community."

Anyone with information is asked to contact GMP's Major Incident Team on 0161 856 6377, quoting log number 762 of March 27, 2023.

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.