News

Police in Manchester appeal for help in finding family of late Irish woman

POLICE in Greater Manchester have appealed for help in finding the family of an Irish woman who passed away in the region recently.

Margaret Theresa Doyle, 73, died in the borough of Bury last month.

Now, investigators are hoping to trace her family in Ireland and believe that as well as Doyle, she may also have relatives with the surname McCarthy.

An appeal posted on Bury Police's social media accounts today reads: "Do you know the next of kin of a woman from Ireland?

"Margaret Theresa Doyle (73) sadly died on Dumers Lane, Radcliffe on October 22, 2024.

"It's believed she has family in Ireland, who may have the surnames Doyle and McCarthy."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 0161 855 4687.

