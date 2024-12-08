'We will cherish every memory': Family of Jack O'Brien pay tribute following fatal stabbing
News

Jack O'Brien (Image: via Greater Manchester Police)

THE FAMILY of a man stabbed to death earlier this week have paid tribute to him, saying they will ensure his memory lives on.

Jack O'Brien, 27, died following the incident at Siddow Common in Leigh, Greater Manchester at 6.50pm on Tuesday.

Kevin Draper, 55, of Siddow Common, has been charged with murder and was due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

Emergency services rushed Mr O'Brien to hospital for further treatment following the incident but he sadly died.

In a statement, his family said they have been left with 'a hole in our hearts'.

"Where do we start? As a family were absolutely devastated somebody has brutally taken our only son, brother, uncle and grandson," it read.

"No mother should ever have to bury a child.

"We have been left with a massive hole in our hearts which will never heal.

"As a family we will cherish every memory good and the bad. His memory will live through us all, forever our Jack and forever 27."

Police have also arrested a 53-year-old man on suspicion of murder, while two men aged 53 and 45 have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Detectives are still appealing for anyone who has any information to come forward and speak to them.

Anyone with information, CCTV, dash-cam or phone footage is asked to call 101 or contact detectives directly on 0161 856 1995, quoting log number 2989 of December 3.

