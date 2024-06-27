Bomb threat on Taoiseach’s home ‘utterly unacceptable’

TAOISEACH Simon Harris has spoken out after a bomb threat was made on his home last night.

Speaking in Brussels today, where Mr Harris is attending a two-day meeting of the European Council, he has said the threat, which was made while he was away but his young family were at home, was “utterly unacceptable”.

“I have young children, I have a wife and this is an utterly unacceptable situation,” he said.

The incident arose after a call was made to the Samaritans helpline where the caller stated that a bomb had been placed outside the Taoiseach’s home in Co. Wicklow.

A code word given by the caller led Gardai to immediately search the property.

No device was found and the police force are now treating the incident as a hoax call.

Speaking today, Mr Harris took issue with the term ‘hoax’ regarding the incident, stating there is “no doubt these things are done to intimidate and upset”.

"If masked men turn up outside your house, it wouldn't be described as a protest.

“It's not a protest when it happens outside my house either," he added.

While confirming that he has no intention to move house following the incident, Mr Harris added that "this situation can't be allowed to continue".