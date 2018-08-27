Bosco is back with a comeback tour of Ireland

IRELAND'S favourite TV puppet is returning with a comeback tour of the country.

Bosco was an Irish children's television programme produced during the late 1970s and 1980s by RTE.

A shared cultural experience for children in Ireland at the time, it ran for 386 episodes, ending production in 1987.

The comeback coincides with the 40th anniversary of the puppet.

In an announcement on his website, Bosco said: "Hello boys and girls, I’m Bosco! I’m Ireland’s most famous puppet and although I’ve been around since the late seventies, I’m just five years old.

"I used to have a show on the telly on RTÉ; maybe you remember it? Even though it's been a while since I had my own TV show, I still travel all over the country doing live shows to entertain boys and girls of all ages.

"Some of my proudest moments throughout the years include:

Outselling U2 with my LP in 1983

Learning how to communicate with the Lemurs at Dublin Zoo in 1986

Performing at the Electric Picnic Festival in Stradbally Hall

Appearing on the Late Late Toy Show in 2013

Helping WEEE Ireland raise almost a quarter of a million euros for LauraLynn Ireland's Children's Hospice!

"I’m currently learning how to type so that I can use the internet a bit more. Typing is REALLY difficult for me, as I’m sure you can imagine. I also have a new smart phone because they told me all the cool boys and girls are on Snatchap, or Chatsnap, I’m not sure what it’s called.

"I have lots of really lovely friends from all over the country that I've met and worked with over the years. In my spare time I like to go to the zoo, hang out with Dustin, make rockets out of toilet paper holders, and watch Netflix. I also love playing Make & Do - but I always need a grownup to help with me with the scissors!"

If you'd like to go and relive your childhood, tickets can be bought here.