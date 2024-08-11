Cable that changed the world: Documentary tells story of first transatlantic cable between Ireland and North America

A NEW documentary that tells the story of the laying of the first transatlantic communications cable 165 years ago is set to hit screens this week.

The Cable that Changed the World charts the eight-year task to achieve what many thought impossible — creating a near-instant communications link between Europe and North America.

Narrated by actress Jessie Buckley, the documentary is produced by RTÉ in partnership with University College Cork and Tyrone Productions.

"It was a real privilege for me to be part of this compelling story of this group of pioneering visionaries whose ambition and ingenuity was to develop a global communication system that would change the world," said Buckley.

New age

The Cable that Changed the World explores the challenges faced by the technological pioneers to lay the cable between Valentia Island in Co. Kerry and Heart's Content in Newfoundland, Canada.

The production details this pivotal feat in the history of communication through cinematography, graphics, historical reconstructions and rarely-seen archive footage.

The first transmission via the undersea cable was on August 16, 1858, which read: "Glory to God in the highest, and on earth, peace, goodwill to men."

While it was eight years before the project was fully up and running, this transmission signalled a new age of modern communication, with messages previously taking at least 10 days to travel by ship.

The revolutionary project laid the foundation of modern Ireland's technology industry, with impacts still being felt today.

It is also hoped that the cable houses and communities at the centre of the story — Valentia Island and Heart's Content — can secure UNESCO World Heritage status for helping change the course of communication history and globalisation.

Defining technological event

"RTÉ Cork is delighted to have commissioned this world-class film that celebrates and highlights the important role not only Ireland, but Kerry, has played in one of the most important science stories in history," said Colm Crowley, Head of RTÉ Cork.

Meanwhile, John FitzGerald, an Adjunct Professor of English at UCC who also served as executive producer, said the documentary 'sheds new light on one of the defining technological events of modern times and the central role played by Ireland and the people of Valentia Island, Co. Kerry'.

The Cable that Changed the World, which was written and directed by Ruán Magan, airs on RTÉ One on Monday, August 12 at 9.35pm and is also available on RTÉ Player.

It was also supported by ARTE and the BBC and will be available on the BBC's iPlayer service from August 14.