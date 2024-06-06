Campaign launched to recruit 650 Garda reserves to the force – with annual payment increased

A RECRUITMENT campaign has been launched to attract 650 new members of the Garda reserves team to the force.

Applications for the volunteer service, which is drawn from local community members across the country, are now open.

Announcing the recruitment drive this week, Ireland’s Minister for Justice Helen McEntee confirmed that the annual stipend for the positions has also been increased, with those volunteering for more than 200 hours a year entitled to €3,000 tax-free.

“The Garda Reserve represents a real opportunity for anyone wishing to support policing and give something back to their communities,” Minister McEntee said.

“Reserves bring a variety of experiences and perspectives to the organisation, including local knowledge and links to the communities in which they serve, which brings to life An Garda Síochána’s core value of community policing.”

She added: “As well as being an opportunity for people to voluntarily contribute to the strength and safety of their communities, members of the Garda Reserve have access to a dedicated recruitment stream to become full members of An Garda Síochána if that is a career they are hoping to pursue.

“The firsthand experience of working alongside full-time Garda members is great benefit to a Reserve if they transition to a full-time career in policing. We need to have a Garda workforce that fully reflects the communities it serves, so we would really welcome a diversity of applicants.”

Ms McEntee has further confirmed that the Government has “made a commitment to increase the Garda Reserve to 1,000 Members by 2026”. There are currently 341 reserves.

“I have secured an increased stipend of up to €3,000 per annum for Reserves and introduced regulations which provide for updated training and effective deployment of Garda Reserve members to support that,” she added.

Applications opened on Wednesday, June 5 and will close on July 4, 2024.