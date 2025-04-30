Case of missing Co. Kerry farmer Michael Gaine reclassified as homicide

THE INVESTIGATION into the disappearance of Co. Kerry farmer Michael Gaine has been reclassified as homicide.

Mr Gaine, 56, was reported missing from his home near Kenmare on Friday, March 21, having last been seen in the town the previous day.

Despite extensive searches over the past five weeks, often utilising specialist equipment, investigators have failed to locate Mr Gaine.

"There are person or persons who know what happened to Michael," said gardaí in a statement.

'Completely out of character'

Investigators previously revealed that CCTV had captured Mr Gaine buying phone credit in Centra, Kenmare at 9.48am on Thursday, March 20.

He then drove off in his bronze-coloured RAV4 car, which bears the registration 152 KY 366.

The car was later found parked in his farmyard, just off the N71 at Carrig East.

Mr Gaine has made no contact with his family since he went missing.

"The disappearance is completely out of character and entirely at odds with Michael's pattern of behaviour established by the investigation to date," read the latest statement from gardaí.

"Based on the entirety of the information available to the investigation team at Killarney Garda Station on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, An Garda Síochána reclassified the missing person investigation as a homicide investigation.

"A formal criminal investigation has now commenced and gardaí are seeking information from any person who can assist us in bringing Michael back to his family."

Appeal

The investigation team at Killarney Garda Station, led by a Senior Investigating Officer, have so far undertaken more than 320 formal enquiries and taken almost 130 witness statements.

They have also recovered approximately 2,200 hours of CCTV and dash-cam footage.

Gardaí are once again appealing to anyone who may have information on what happened to Mr Gaine to contact them.

"If you have not been in a position to speak to An Garda Síochána about the information you have or have already spoken to An Garda Síochána but have more information that you can provide, An Garda Síochána is appealing to you to come forward with that information," added the statement.

"Information received will be treated with the strictest confidence."

Anyone with information should contact the Garda Investigation Team at Killarney Garda Station on 064 667 1160, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666111 or any garda station.