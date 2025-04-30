Leading hospitality technology firm chooses Galway as site for expansion plans

A LEADING hospitality technology firm has chosen Galway as the site for its expansion plans, creating at least 20 jobs in the process.

Kappture — which works with the likes of Croke Park, Celtic FC and six Premier League clubs — currently has its Software Development Hub based at The PorterShed in the city.

It plans to keep the hub in Galway as part of the team's expansion, where they will focus on the development of the firm's cutting-edge AI platform, BRISK, as well as innovating on its core EPOS solutions.

Kappture is backed by Irish private equity investor Renatus Capital Partners, while its BRISK project is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

"Kappture's decision to expand its software development operations in Galway underscores Ireland's growing reputation as a global hub for technology and innovation," said Michael Lohan, CEO of IDA Ireland.

"Galway, with its vibrant tech ecosystem, skilled talent pool, and collaborative community, offers an ideal environment for companies developing cutting-edge solutions.

"This investment not only highlights the city's attractiveness for scaling ambitious tech ventures but also reinforces Ireland's position at the forefront of AI and digital transformation."

Human-free checkout experience

Developed in Galway, BRISK is a world-leading AI platform developed for food & beverage retail at sports and live event venues.

It is the first and only solution of its kind to offer instant payments with a human-free checkout experience and aims to remove long queues for food & beverages at live event venues.

The first deployment is now live with Norwich FC, with many more planned across Ireland, Britain and globally.

"We are delighted to receive support from the IDA Ireland as we look to expand our activities in Ireland both for BRISK and our core EPOS activities," said Neil Haran, Kappture CTO.

"BRISK is the world's only solution that can take payments for food & beverages instantly with no human interaction.

"BRISK has global applications to remove the pain points of queues at live events, to make it a better experience for fans and more efficient for venue operators.

"Our ambition is to bring highly-skilled talent to Galway and to increase its standing as a hub for AI, innovation and creativity."

Other iconic live event brands that work with Kappture — which is headquartered in Derby — include Thomond Park, Ascot, Cheltenham, Aintree, Punchestown and Olympique Lyonnais.