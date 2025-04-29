Man charged with murder following death of Michael O’Donnell
News

Man charged with murder following death of Michael O’Donnell

DETECTIVES investigating the death of a man in West London have charged a man with murder.

Michael O’Donnell, 66, was found dead after officers were called to a residential property in Samara Drive, Southall at around 11am on Wednesday, April 23.

A 54-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident has now been charged.

Christopher Donnelly, of Samara Drive, Southall, was charged on Sunday, April 27 with murder and fraud by false representation.

Michael O'Donnell's body was found at a property in Southall

He appeared in custody at Westminster Magistrates Court yesterday (April 28).

A 28-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been bailed pending further enquiries, the Metropolitan Police have confirmed.

“Michael's family continue to be supported by officers and have been informed of this development,” the police force added.

