Sinn Féin brands British Government plan to challenge Sean Brown inquiry ruling as 'cruel and inhumane'

SINN FÉIN Vice President Michelle O'Neill has said the British Government's plan to challenge a Court of Appeal ruling relating to the murder of Sean Brown is 'cruel and inhumane'.

Mr Brown, 61, was shot dead after being abducted by loyalist paramilitaries outside a GAA club in Bellaghy, Co. Derry in 1997.

In December 2024, a High Court judge ordered Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn to set up an inquiry into the murder, a decision challenged by the British Government.

Earlier this month, the Court of Appeal ruled the decision not to hold an inquiry was unlawful and gave Mr Benn four weeks to reconsider his choice.

However, the Secretary of State has today filed applications with the Court of Appeal seeking an extension of time for decision-making and seeking protective leave to appeal to the Supreme Court in the case brought by Mr Brown's widow, Bridie.

'Political cynicism'

Responding to the news, Ms O'Neill said the British Government was 'hellbent' on denying the 87-year-old an inquiry into her husband's murder.

"At the Court of Appeal, Lady Chief Justice Keegan was unequivocal in her remarks, saying that 'the decision to refuse a public inquiry cannot stand and is unlawful and in breach of Article 2 obligations'," said Ms O'Neill.

"It is an affront to the basic principles of truth and justice that Keir Starmer's government is threatening to once again drag Bridie Brown and her family back to court.

"As Bridie Brown previously said, five High Court judges have instructed the British Government to do the right thing, yet it seems hellbent on denying her family a public inquiry.

"This cruel and inhumane act is just the latest example of British Government political cynicism — blocking the right of families to access truth and justice.

"This will only add further insult to the Brown family who, unlike the British Government, have led with courage and dignity in their fight for answers into Sean Brown's murder.

"These cruel actions undermine public confidence in the administration of justice."

In a statement tonight, Tánaiste Simon Harris said the Brown family 'have waited too long to find out the truth'.

"We are approaching the 28th anniversary of his murder," said Mr Harris.

"In the absence of an effective investigation into his death — which the UK Government agrees has not yet taken place — the passage of time makes this increasingly pressing.

"Bridie Brown has shown enormous strength in pursing this case through every available channel.

"I raised the Sean Brown case in my very first engagement with the Secretary of State upon taking office and will continue to use every opportunity to do so."

Benn says more time needed

Despite his decision, Mr Benn said he was 'committed to ensuring that there is a full, thorough and independent Article 2-compliant investigation' into the killing.

"The murder of Sean Brown nearly 28 years ago was brutal and despicable and it has caused deep pain and anguish to Mrs Brown, her family, and many in the wider community," he said.

"I know that this has been exacerbated by the time it has taken to find answers."

However, he added: "It is clear that the detailed judgement requires a full and considered response.

"I have therefore today asked the Court of Appeal for more time to consider it and the terms of the declaration.

"This will allow me to receive comprehensive advice that responds in full to the issues the Court has identified.

"Also, given the approaching deadline from the Court for requesting leave to appeal, I have today asked the Court for leave to appeal to the Supreme Court, in case that should ultimately be necessary.

"These steps will not delay the Government's determination to take the necessary steps to ensure that the system for dealing with legacy is human rights compliant and can command the confidence of victims and families."