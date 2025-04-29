Irish medtech firm develops ‘powerful new tool’ for cancer management
AN IRISH medtech firm has developed a new prostate cancer test which has been described as a “powerful new tool” for managing the disease.

Dublin-headquartered OncoAssure revealed their Novel Prostate Cancer Prognostic Test at the American Urological Association’s (AUA) 2025 annual meeting in Nevada, Las Vegas this week.

It is now available on the US market, allowing clinicians to offer improved personalised prostate cancer management services.

The prognostic test designed to “support clinical decision-making for men diagnosed with localised prostate cancer” the firm explained.

Des O'Leary, CEO and co-founder of OncoAssure, pictured at NovaUCD in Dublin, (Pic: Vincent Hoban, UCD)

“The novel test helps assess the risk of aggressive disease and disease recurrence and can be used at two key decision points in the prostate cancer pathway, post-biopsy and post-surgery,” they added.

“By integrating advanced genomic insights with clinical data, OncoAssure Prostate provides a more accurate assessment of disease prognosis, empowering physicians, along with their patients, to make more precise and personalized treatment decisions.”

OncoAssure CEO Des O’Leary said the launch represents a "major milestone in the commercialisation of the test in the US market”.

“Access to prognostic testing remains limited for many patients in the US, making the launch of OncoAssure Prostate especially timely,” he added.

“This test addresses a critical need by providing reliable information to distinguish between aggressive and low-risk forms of prostate cancer, helping to reduce overtreatment and improve patient outcomes.”

Mr O’Leary further revealed that the firm is now focusing on developing their next product -  a prognostic test for skin melanoma.

Founded by Mr O’Leary and Professor William Gallagher in 2021, OncoAssure is headquartered at NovaUCD.

