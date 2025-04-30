Man jailed over 'vicious assault' on English tourists in Derry

A MAN has been jailed over a 'vicious assault' on two English tourists in Derry.

At the city's Crown Court on Tuesday, 54-year-old Philip Donnelly was sentenced to six years over the incident, which occurred on Duke Street in the early hours of Saturday, June 24, 2023.

Donnelly will serve half of his sentence in prison and half on licence.

"This was a vicious assault on two men who were visiting the city on a weekend away," said Detective Chief Inspector Michael O'Loan.

Both victims were on a weekend break to the city from England when they were assaulted, sustaining serious injuries.

One of the victims suffered ankle injuries, for which surgery was required, while the other victim suffered serious hand injuries.

"They were here to enjoy themselves and, instead, suffered a shocking level of violence which left them both in hospital," said DCI O'Loan.

"Both victims continue to receive treatment for the awful physical injuries they sustained, some of which are life-changing.

"As well as the horrendous physical impact, they're both continuing to receive treatment to deal with the trauma from this horrific assault and the impact it has had on their mental health.

"I want to thank the victims for their bravery and their support throughout our investigation and we hope that, with the passage of time, they will recover.

"I also want to thank colleagues for their work in this investigation and members of the public who assisted us."

During an earlier court appearance, 20-year-old Oisin O'Kane was sentenced to 12 months' imprisonment, suspended for two years, for assisting an offender.