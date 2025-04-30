Dublin-based plastics firm IPL announces merger with Dutch company

IPL, a leading plastics manufacturer and packing provider based in Dublin, has announced it is to merge with Dutch firm Schoeller Allibert.

The merger will see the creation of an international sustainable packaging producer that boasted a combined pro forma annual revenue of more than US $1.4bn in 2024.

The deal is expected to be finalised in the third quarter of this year, with the merged company headquartered in Dublin and led by current IPL CEO Alan Walsh.

"The future of packaging lies in sustainability, innovation and adaptability," said Mr Walsh on today's announcement.

"This merger will allow IPL and Schoeller Allibert to combine our strengths on both sides of the Atlantic to meet that future together."

"With an unwavering commitment to innovation, we will not only enhance the way we serve our customers but also optimise the skillsets of both companies to build a strong, resilient foundation for growth."

Merger

IPL manufactures customised injection-moulded and blow-moulded packaging and rigid containers for food, consumer, agriculture, automotive, logistics and environmental markets.

It is one of the largest packaging solutions providers in North America and Britain.

Headquartered in the Irish capital, IPL has 16 manufacturing facilities in Canada, the US, Britain and Belgium, including two product-development facilities in the US and Britain.

It has approximately 2,500 employees and had a global turnover of US $822m in 2024.

Schoeller Allibert manufactures returnable transport packaging and provides related services.

It serves customers across sectors such as automotive, beverage, food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, retail and material handling, primarily in Continental Europe.

Headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands, it has approximately 1,600 employees across 11 production locations and had revenue of €550m in 2024.

The merged company will have a manufacturing footprint in 27 locations across Europe, Britain and North America.

"Our combined strength in packaging solutions is well-positioned to benefit from the tailwinds for the sector, driven by corporate sustainability ambitions and evolving regulations to improve value chains and reduce the environmental impact of packaging waste," said Schoeller Allibert CEO Alejandro Cabal Uribe.

"We look forward to together delivering leading customer service and innovative global solutions."