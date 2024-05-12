Catholic priest keeps job after reportedly claiming Jesus died with an erection
News

Catholic priest keeps job after reportedly claiming Jesus died with an erection

A CATHOLIC PRIEST has reportedly kept his job despite shocking parishioners by telling them that Jesus died with an erection.

Father Thomas McHale, a priest serving at Our Blessed Lady Immaculate church in Consett, Durham, is said to have made the claim during a sermon on Good Friday.

According to the Times, the 53-year-old told up to 100 shocked parishioners that blood rushing to Christ's lower body as a result of being crucified would have caused an erection.

Fr McHale's sermon prompted a complaint to his diocese of Hexham & Newcastle.

However, the Times reports that while the complaint was upheld by the diocese following an investigation, the priest is expected to remain in post.

Related

Man has part of each ear bitten off in Co. Antrim assault
News 33 minutes ago

Man has part of each ear bitten off in Co. Antrim assault

By: Gerard Donaghy

Arrest after aggravated burglary by man armed with axe and knife
News 2 hours ago

Arrest after aggravated burglary by man armed with axe and knife

By: Gerard Donaghy

Reward offered as renewed appeal issued for help to find wanted man James Carthy
News 3 hours ago

Reward offered as renewed appeal issued for help to find wanted man James Carthy

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

‘Excellent’ Irish doctor died while exploring Philippines with her friend
News 2 days ago

‘Excellent’ Irish doctor died while exploring Philippines with her friend

By: Fiona Audley

Nicola Coughlan set to take centre stage as Bridgerton returns to our screens
Entertainment 3 days ago

Nicola Coughlan set to take centre stage as Bridgerton returns to our screens

By: Fiona Audley

Appeal for information after man dies in early morning collision between car and van
News 3 days ago

Appeal for information after man dies in early morning collision between car and van

By: Fiona Audley

Faster deliveries and easier returns as Amazon.ie set to launch in Ireland next year
News 3 days ago

Faster deliveries and easier returns as Amazon.ie set to launch in Ireland next year

By: Fiona Audley

Funeral details confirmed for ‘beautiful, funny, bubbly’ girl killed in tragic collision
News 3 days ago

Funeral details confirmed for ‘beautiful, funny, bubbly’ girl killed in tragic collision

By: Fiona Audley