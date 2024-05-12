Catholic priest keeps job after reportedly claiming Jesus died with an erection

A CATHOLIC PRIEST has reportedly kept his job despite shocking parishioners by telling them that Jesus died with an erection.

Father Thomas McHale, a priest serving at Our Blessed Lady Immaculate church in Consett, Durham, is said to have made the claim during a sermon on Good Friday.

According to the Times, the 53-year-old told up to 100 shocked parishioners that blood rushing to Christ's lower body as a result of being crucified would have caused an erection.

Fr McHale's sermon prompted a complaint to his diocese of Hexham & Newcastle.

However, the Times reports that while the complaint was upheld by the diocese following an investigation, the priest is expected to remain in post.