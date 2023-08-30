Celtic legend Bertie Auld's shirt collection tipped to fetch £100,000 at auction

SHIRTS belong to legendary Celtic midfielder Bertie Auld are tipped to fetch £100,000 when they go up for auction in October.

The Bertie Auld Collection comprises 17 shirts either worn by the member of Celtic's famous Lisbon Lions side or collected from his opponents.

The prized lot is a jersey once belonging to Italian legend Armando Picchi, with whom Auld traded shirts after Celtic's historic 1967 European Cup triumph over Inter Milan.

Auctioneers McTear's believe it could fetch up to £30,000.

Meanwhile, Auld's son says a portion of the proceeds from the auction will go to the charity he set up in his late father's name to continue his charitable work.

"Dad would do anything for anyone and worked tirelessly for a number of charities throughout his life," said Robert Auld.

"My only regret is that we didn't launch the Bertie Auld Legacy earlier when he could have played an active part.

"That said, I know he would be pleased with the work the charity is doing."

'Battle of Britain' shirt

Auld, who passed away in 2021, played in two spells for Celtic either side of four years at Birmingham City.

In his second period with the Hoops, he won the European Cup, five league titles, four League Cups and three Scottish Cups.

As well as Picchi's shirt from Celtic's 2-1 European Cup win in 1967, the collection includes a jersey from Celtic's next appearance in the final three years later.

The shirt that Feyenoord goalscorer Rinus Israel swapped with Auld after the Dutch side beat Celtic 2-1 in the 1970 decider is expected to fetch up to £20,000.

Meanwhile, a shirt belonging to Leeds legend Billy Bremner from that season's semi-final is expected to fetch up to £5,000.

The Scot swapped the jersey with Auld after scoring in the Whites' 2-1 second-leg defeat at Celtic Park as the Hoops won the so-called 'Battle of Britain' 3-1 on aggregate.

The collection also includes some of Auld's own jerseys, including the shirt he wore on his international debut against the Netherlands, in which he became the first Scotland player to receive a red card.

A pair of Auld's Celtic shorts is expected to fetch up to £1,000, while the collection also features a range of his Celtic match programmes.

'Incredible career'

James Bruce from auctioneers McTear's revealed there has been huge interest in the rare collection, which goes under the hammer on October 12.

"There is no doubt Bertie Auld thoroughly deserves his place in the Scottish Football Hall of Fame, with the Celtic midfielder playing a pivotal role in multiple European games in the 1960s and 1970s, including the Lisbon Lions triumph in 1967," he said.

"The collection paints a detailed picture of Auld's incredible career, including the runs to both the 1967 and 1970 European Cup Finals.

"It is a rare thing to see just one shirt from this illustrious period in Celtic's history come to auction, but to see over a dozen from some of the game’s most famous players, is simply breath-taking."

For more information on the Bertie Auld Collection at McTear's, click here.