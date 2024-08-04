Co. Down ferry passengers robbed at knifepoint after accepting life from strangers

TWO passengers on a ferry in Co. Down were robbed at knifepoint after accepting a lift from two people they had meet on board.

The Strangford Lough ferry foot passengers, a man and woman aged in their 20s, boarded the vessel at Portaferry bound for Strangford at around 8.45pm on Friday, August 2.

While onboard, they were approached by a woman aged in her 30s, who offered them a lift with her and a man aged in his 50s, who was driving a grey-coloured estate-type car.

"When they disembarked from the ferry, they were driven in the car along the Strangford Road, in the direction of Downpatrick," said Detective Sergeant Cole of the PSNI.

"The driver pulled over and threatened the man with a Stanley knife, demanding his money and phone.

"The man and woman were thankfully able to make off from the car on foot, uninjured but very shaken by their ordeal."

Police want to speak to anyone who was in the Strangford Road between 9pm and 9.30pm and saw a vehicle matching the above description being driven suspiciously.

They have also appealed to anyone who may have camera footage of the area at that time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1838 of August 2.