Co. Down ferry passengers robbed at knifepoint after accepting life from strangers
News

Co. Down ferry passengers robbed at knifepoint after accepting life from strangers

The Strangford Lough ferry (Image: Walter Bibikow / Getty Images)

TWO passengers on a ferry in Co. Down were robbed at knifepoint after accepting a lift from two people they had meet on board.

The Strangford Lough ferry foot passengers, a man and woman aged in their 20s, boarded the vessel at Portaferry bound for Strangford at around 8.45pm on Friday, August 2.

While onboard, they were approached by a woman aged in her 30s, who offered them a lift with her and a man aged in his 50s, who was driving a grey-coloured estate-type car.

"When they disembarked from the ferry, they were driven in the car along the Strangford Road, in the direction of Downpatrick," said Detective Sergeant Cole of the PSNI.

"The driver pulled over and threatened the man with a Stanley knife, demanding his money and phone.

"The man and woman were thankfully able to make off from the car on foot, uninjured but very shaken by their ordeal."

Police want to speak to anyone who was in the Strangford Road between 9pm and 9.30pm and saw a vehicle matching the above description being driven suspiciously.

They have also appealed to anyone who may have camera footage of the area at that time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1838 of August 2.

See More: Down, Strangford Lough Ferry

Related

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following Co. Down sword attack
News 1 week ago

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following Co. Down sword attack

By: Gerard Donaghy

Attempted murder investigation launched after shooting in Co. Down
News 1 month ago

Attempted murder investigation launched after shooting in Co. Down

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man due to appear in court on intimidation charges after shotgun cartridges left outside homes
News 1 month ago

Man due to appear in court on intimidation charges after shotgun cartridges left outside homes

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

‘A mentor and inspiration’: Tributes following death of popular athletics coach
News 2 days ago

‘A mentor and inspiration’: Tributes following death of popular athletics coach

By: Fiona Audley

Steve Coogan and Éanna Hardwicke to star in new film about Ireland’s 2002 World Cup campaign
Entertainment 2 days ago

Steve Coogan and Éanna Hardwicke to star in new film about Ireland’s 2002 World Cup campaign

By: Fiona Audley

Funeral confirmed for young man who died in Co. Meath collision
News 2 days ago

Funeral confirmed for young man who died in Co. Meath collision

By: Fiona Audley

Man arrested after drugs worth £75k found in PSNI raid with UK Border Force
News 2 days ago

Man arrested after drugs worth £75k found in PSNI raid with UK Border Force

By: Fiona Audley

Joint funeral takes place today for friends killed in tragedy on Irish road
News 2 days ago

Joint funeral takes place today for friends killed in tragedy on Irish road

By: Fiona Audley