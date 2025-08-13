Suspect due in court over death of man and assault on priest in Co. Down

A MAN is due to appear in court today in relation to the death of a man and a serious assault on a priest in Co. Down on Sunday.

The suspect, 30, has been charged with murder and attempted murder after being arrested following the incidents in Downpatrick on Sunday.

At around 10.10am, Downpatrick Parish Priest Father John Murray sustained a serious head injury after a man entered St Patrick's Church and struck him with a bottle.

Around two hours later, the body of a man was discovered at an address in the Marian Park area of the town.

The PSNI has named the deceased man as 56-year-old Stephen Brannigan.

"Our thoughts remain with Mr Brannigan's family and loved ones at this extremely distressing time," said Detective Inspector Michelle Griffin.

The suspect is due to appear before Newtownards Magistrates' Court today.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.