Suspect due in court over death of man and assault on priest in Co. Down
News

Suspect due in court over death of man and assault on priest in Co. Down

A MAN is due to appear in court today in relation to the death of a man and a serious assault on a priest in Co. Down on Sunday.

The suspect, 30, has been charged with murder and attempted murder after being arrested following the incidents in Downpatrick on Sunday.

At around 10.10am, Downpatrick Parish Priest Father John Murray sustained a serious head injury after a man entered St Patrick's Church and struck him with a bottle.

Around two hours later, the body of a man was discovered at an address in the Marian Park area of the town.

The PSNI has named the deceased man as 56-year-old Stephen Brannigan.

"Our thoughts remain with Mr Brannigan's family and loved ones at this extremely distressing time," said Detective Inspector Michelle Griffin.

The suspect is due to appear before Newtownards Magistrates' Court today.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

See More: Down, Downpatrick

Related
News 2 days ago

'Shocking and brutal attack': Priest in serious condition in hospital after assault in Co. Down church

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 1 week ago

'Perpetrator will face consequences': Police officer injured after being dragged by vehicle during traffic stop

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 3 weeks ago

Cricket Ireland 'dismayed' as kids' summer camp cancelled after criticism of involvement of GAA team

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest
Business 1 day ago

Ad ruling and Spanish strikes deal Ryanair a summer blow

By: Mark Murphy

News 2 days ago

'Paddy's seen enough': Bookmaker Paddy Power pays out on Celtic title win after just two games

By: Gerard Donaghy

Business 2 days ago

Co. Antrim firm lands contract to build surgical centre at London hospital

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

Police treat Co. Antrim arson attack as racially-motivated hate crime

By: Gerard Donaghy

Business 2 days ago

Family firms partner up to expand construction operations across Ireland

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

MLA condemns 'disgraceful' arrest of woman in Belfast after wearing Palestine Action t-shirt

By: Gerard Donaghy