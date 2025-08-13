Family pay tribute to Co. Down murder victim Stephen Brannigan

THE FAMILY of a man murdered in Co. Down on Sunday have paid tribute to him.

Stephen Brannigan, 56, was found dead at an address in the Marian Park area of Downpatrick on Sunday, hours after Parish Priest Father John Murray was assaulted at St Patrick's Church.

A 30-year-old man is due to appear in court today charged with murder and attempted murder in relation to the incidents.

The family of Mr Brannigan said they were left in 'shock, pain and total heartbreak at the news of the brutal murder'.

The widowed father of two, who had six grandchildren, was described as being 'ready to do whatever needed to be done for the good of others'.

"Even the day before he died, he was tending the graves of friends and neighbours, as he did, almost every day, the grave of his late wife Dorenda, who died five years ago," read a statement from the family.

"Stephen faced many difficult issues in his life. We know his life was not perfect. But for us, he was our dad, our grandad, our son and our brother.

"His rock through all of this was Dorenda. We pray they will be reunited now in perfect peace and love."

'Kindness'

The statement expressed the family's thanks for the 'love and care' from the community in the wake of the tragedy.

A prayer vigil was held at St Brigid's Church in Downpatrick on Sunday evening, with a second taking place at Mr Brannigan's home on Monday night.

A special Mass, attended by members of the clergy, police, politicians and locals, was held at St Colmcille's Church in the town on Tuesday morning to offer prayers for Mr Brannigan and Fr Murray.

Mr Brannigan's family paid tribute to the parish priest, who remains in hospital having sustained a serious head injury.

Fr Murray has served the Diocese of Down and Connor for 50 years and when he was attacked, had been about to celebrate his final Mass before retiring next week.

"As a family we wanted to convey our concern for Fr Murray, who remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital," read the statement.

"Fr John is highly respected by our family and by all in our community.

"It is so typical of his kindness that he was willing to reach out in trust to someone he believed was in distress, despite the obvious risk to himself.

"With so many others, we pray for his full recovery and thank him for his own prayers for us which he has conveyed through the priests of the parish."