Murder investigation launched in Co. Down as police suspect link to priest attack

A MURDER investigation has been launched following the discovery of a man's body in Co. Down, with police suspecting the death may be linked to an attack on a priest earlier today.

The body was discovered at an address in Downpatrick around two hours after the priest was assaulted at a church in the town.

Police have confirmed that a 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

At around 10.10am, Downpatrick Parish Priest Father John Murray sustained a serious head injury after a man entered St Patrick's Church and struck him with a bottle in what police described as a 'shocking and brutal attack'.

The priest was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains in a serious condition.

Police are now investigating a link between that assault and the subsequent discovery of the body.

"Police attended an address in the Marian Park area following a report of a deceased man at approximately 12pm on Sunday afternoon, August 10," said Superintendent Norman Haslett, District Commander of Newry, Mourne and Down.

"A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, and remains in police custody assisting with enquiries.

"Enquiries are at an early stage and, at this time, we suspect this may be connected to a serious assault in the St Patrick's Avenue area of Downpatrick on Sunday."

'Horrified'

Chris Hazzard, Sinn Féin MP for South Down, expressed his shock following the death of the man and the earlier attack on Fr Murray.

"What has happened in Downpatrick is deeply shocking," he said.

"The death of a man, along with the vicious attack on Fr Murray in St Patrick's Church, has deeply saddened and horrified the local community.

"My thoughts are with all those affected by these tragic events including family and friends of the victims, parishioners who were on their way to Mass this morning, and the emergency services who attended the scenes.

"I would encourage anyone with information to contact police to assist them with their investigations."

DUP MLA Diane Forsythe, who earlier condemned the attack on Fr Murray, further expressed her dismay at the discovery of the man's body.

"Devastating news from Downpatrick again today," she said.

"There is no place for violent attacks in our society.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the entire community as they process this devastating murder as well as the serious assault earlier today."

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact police on 101.