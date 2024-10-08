Creeslough victims remembered on two-year anniversary of tragedy
Creeslough victims remembered on two-year anniversary of tragedy

THOSE killed in the Creeslough tragedy in Donegal were remembered this week as the two-year anniversary of the incident fell.

The explosion at the Applegreen station on October 7, 2022, killed 10 people – aged between five and 59 years old.

They were Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan-Garwe; Catherine O’Donnell and her 13-year-old son James Monaghan; Jessica Gallagher; Martin McGill; James O’Flaherty; Martina Martin; Hugh Kelly; and 14-year-old Leona Harper.

Yesterday, Taoiseach Simon Harris paid tribute to the victims and their families.

“My thoughts are with the Creeslough community today, particularly those who were injured in the devastating explosion and the families and friends of the 10 people who lost their lives,” he said.

“The people of Donegal and indeed the entire country will never forget the shock and sadness that emerged on what can only be described as one of the darkest days for our country,” he added.

“We also remember the rescue workers responding that day and in the aftermath and the whole community coming together to support each other.

“The second anniversary today serves as a poignant reminder of the fragility of life."

Last week the families of the victims publicly called for an independent investigation to be established into the tragedy.

Darragh Mackin, of Phoenix Law, which represents the next of kin of seven of the ten victims of the explosion, wrote to Minister for Justice Helen McEntee asking for an inquiry to be established.

In his letter Mr Mackin said the families of the victims had each endured “unimaginable pain and suffering”.

“Their families remain unable to grieve for their loss until such times as they know the truth of what occurred, the failings are acknowledged, and specific lessons are learned so that an incident like this never happens again,” he added.

