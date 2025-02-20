Planning permission granted to rebuild on site of Creeslough tragedy

PLANNING permission has been granted to redevelop the site where the Creeslough explosion occurred in 2022.

Donegal County Council has approved Vivo Shell Limited’s plans to build a new service station and amenities at the site of the tragedy in Co. Donegal.

On October 7, 2022 an explosion occurred at the service station and apartment complex which killed ten people, aged between five and 59 years old.

They were Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan-Garwe; Catherine O’Donnell and her 13-year-old son James Monaghan; Jessica Gallagher; Martin McGill; James O’Flaherty; Martina Martin; Hugh Kelly; and 14-year-old Leona Harper.

Owners of the site Viva Shell plan to demolish what remains of it and erect a new building which will include a shop, post office and service station as well as space for a memorial garden in honour of the lives lost there.

“The proposal has allowed for an open space to be left within the overall site, so as to provide a remembrance/reflective area which will allow for respect to be paid to the victims of the event which occurred in October 2022,” Viva Shell said in their planning application.

“Much consideration and thought has gone into the application so as to be respectful towards all,” they added.

There will be no residential units at the new site, of which only 15 per cent will actually be built on the blueprint of the former building, the plans state.

“The footprint of the new building will for the most part be kept off the footprint of the former building, the reason for this is to be respectful to those who passed away on this site,” the planning application, which is published on Donegal County Council's website, confirms.

Viva Shell further state in their application that they “sought alternative sites” in Creeslough to rebuild their service station, adding that “due to the topography of sites within the settlement and the non-availability of another site”, they were “simply unable to be in a position to acquire an alternative site for this development”.

Regarding the need for the redevelopment of the site they explained that the village of Creeslough has been without a fuel station since the explosion.

“The village of Creeslough does not currently have fuel available within the village and the closest location for persons within the area to get fuel is either Dunfanaghy or Termon which is 10km from the location of the subject site for this application,” they state.

They added: “The next of kin of all victims were contacted to advise that an application was to be made to the local authority re the proposed development.”

A number of local residents and family members of the victims have made representations to the council rejecting the redevelopment of the site, however Donegal County Council confirmed on February 18 that they had granted planning permission to the applicant.

In response, Darragh Mackin, of Phoenix Law, which is representing some of the victims' families, said the move to grant planning permission was "morally bankrupt".

"It is difficult to comprehend a more insensitive and morally bankrupt decision in recent times," he said.

"Such a decision will not be taken lying down," he added.

"Our clients have today signalled their intention to challenge every aspect of this planning decision in an effort to vindicate their rights, and the rights of their loved ones."