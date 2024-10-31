Government has ‘not ruled out’ public inquiry after meeting with Creeslough victims' families
News

Government has ‘not ruled out’ public inquiry after meeting with Creeslough victims' families

A PUBLIC inquiry into the Creeslough explosion has not been ruled out, the Irish Government has confirmed after meeting with families of the victims.

The devastating incident at the Applegreen station in the Donegal town on October 7, 2022, killed 10 people – aged between five and 59 years old.

Families impacted by the 2022 Creeslough explosion met with ministers at Government Buildings

Ministers Helen McEntee, Eamon Ryan and Charlie McConalogue met with the families of those victims in Government Buildings in Dublin yesterday.

“The Ministers listened to the personal stories of the families who have lost loved ones, and others affected by the Creeslough tragedy,” the Government confirmed after the meeting.

“It is important that Government heard first-hand the experiences of the Creeslough community,” they added.

Last month the families publicly called for an independent investigation to be established into the tragedy.

At the time Darragh Mackin, of Phoenix Law, which represents the next of kin of seven of the ten victims of the explosion, wrote to Minister for Justice Helen McEntee asking for an inquiry to be established.

Darragh Mackin, of Phoenix Law, who represents the next of kin of seven of the ten victims, accompanies members of the Creeslough Families Support Group to the meeting at Government Buildings

In his letter Mr Mackin said the families of the victims had each endured “unimaginable pain and suffering”.

“Their families remain unable to grieve for their loss until such times as they know the truth of what occurred, the failings are acknowledged, and specific lessons are learned so that an incident like this never happens again,” he wrote.

The families reiterated that call during their meeting yesterday, although the Irish Government has since indicated that ongoing investigations into the incident will need to conclude before an inquiry can begin.

Hugh Harper, who lost his daughter Leona in the explosion, was among those who attended the meeting

“The Ministers communicated to those present the strong desire of Government that families get the answers they need in relation to the loss of their loved ones in what was a national tragedy,” the Government confirmed in a statement.

“While the Ministers did not rule out a public inquiry it is important that the Garda investigation, the HSA investigation and the CRU investigation complete their work,” they added.

