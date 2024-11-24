Man arrested over fatal Creeslough explosion is released without charge
News

Man arrested over fatal Creeslough explosion is released without charge

The explosion in Creeslough on October 7, 2022, claimed 10 lives (Image: PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images)

A MAN arrested by gardaí investigating the 2022 explosion at a Co. Donegal petrol station that claimed 10 lives has been released without charge.

On Thursday, gardaí revealed they had arrested a man in his 60s for alleged offences contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

He was subsequently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a garda station in the Garda North Western Region.

On Friday, gardaí said the man had been released without charge and that a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

"The investigation into the fatal explosion at a building complex in Creeslough, Co. Donegal is ongoing, co-ordinated from Milford Garda Station where an Incident Room has been established under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer," added a garda statement.

"The investigation continues to be led by local gardaí in Donegal Division supported by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI) and other agencies including the Health and Safety Authority and the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities (CRU)."

This week’s arrest is the fourth in connection with the tragedy, however, no one has yet been charged.

The Creeslough victims included Robert Garwe, 50, and his five-year-old daughter, Shauna Flanagan Garwe.

The tragedy also claimed the lives of another parent and child — 39-year-old Catherine O'Donnell and her son James Monaghan, 13.

The others who lost their lives were Leona Harper, 14; Jessica Gallagher, 24; James O'Flaherty, 48; Martina Martin, 49; Martin McGill, 49; and Hugh Kelly, 59.

