Cycling through Irish history

News

IN 1902, William Bulfin embarked on a cycling tour of Ireland, his musings along the way offering a fascinating glimpse into early 20th-century Ireland during a time of significant social change in his book Rambles in Eirinn.

Biddy Gray’s Crooked Wood c 1890, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath (Pic: National Library of Ireland, courtesy of Old Ireland in Colour)

A new edition of the book is published on February 3.

Based on a series of articles originally published in nationalist newspapers, Bulfin’s narrative is rich with encounters that reveal the character of the Irish people and their connection to the land.

William Bulfin

He reflects on sacred historical sites such as Tara and Vinegar Hill, agricultural practices, and the folklore that defines Ireland’s cultural heritage.

As he traverses the countryside, Bulfin’s poignant commentary on the socio-political climate following the Land War emphasises his disdain for colonial rule and his hope for Irish freedom.

A staunch nationalist and friend of Arthur Griffith, sadly he did not live to see the goals of Irish nationalism realised.

Rambles In Eirinn

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

William Bulfin was born in Co. Offaly and emigrated to Argentina in 1884 where he worked on a ranch in the pampas region.

An author, journalist, newspaper editor and publisher, his pieces appeared in The Southern Cross, United Irishman and Sinn Féin.

In 1902 he wrote Rambles in Eirinn, an account of his travels around Ireland by bicycle on his return to his homeland.

Following his death in 1910, his son Eamon was involved in the 1916 Easter Rising. His daughter Catalina married Seán MacBride, the leading Irish republican activist and politician who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1974.

Rambles in Eirinn, published by Merrion Press, is due for release on February 3, costing €19.99/£17.99

