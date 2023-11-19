'Dangerous predator' jailed for 15 years for dozens of sexual offences against children
Dean O'Reilly pleaded guilty to 38 child sex offences (Image: Surrey Police)

A MAN described by police as a 'dangerous predator' has been sentenced to 15 years behind bars for a multitude of sexual offences against children.

Dean O'Reilly, 41, was sentenced at Guildford Crown Court on Friday after pleading guilty to 38 child sex offences, including 17 charges of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

O'Reilly, from Merstham, Surrey, was first arrested in October 2020 after police received intelligence that he had uploaded indecent videos of children to the internet.

A warrant was executed at his home address and multiple digital devices were seized.

Examination of his devices revealed that O'Reilly had been in contact with multiple young girls across several online platforms.

Recordings

He had engaged in sexually explicit chats with these girls and incited them to engage in sexual acts on camera, which he recorded.

PC Kate Lightburn of Surrey Police's Paedophile Online Investigation Team (POLIT) praised the victims for their bravery.

"Today's sentencing is the result of a long and meticulous investigation," she said.

"The victims in this case have shown incredible bravery in supporting our investigation and providing us with the evidence to put a dangerous predator in prison.

"We hope the conclusion of this case will bring them some form of closure."

O'Reilly was also handed an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

