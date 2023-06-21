Irishman jailed for three years following string of burglaries in England

A MAN from Ireland has been jailed for three years after pleading guilty to conspiring to commit burglary.

Tadgh Finley, 23, and accomplice Martin Kawley, 22, were linked to a string of burglaries across the county of Surrey in the towns of Addlestone, Ashford, Cobham, Sunbury-Upon-Thames, Staines-Upon-Thames and Woking.

Kawley, 22, of Heathervale Way, New Haw, Surrey was also charged with burglaries in Hertfordshire and Warwickshire.

Proactive teams across Surrey joined with local officers to track down the pair, leading to the two being arrested last December.

Finlay was charged with seven counts of conspiracy to commit burglary between December 17-19, 2022.

Kawley was charged with 19 counts of conspiracy to commit burglary between October 6 and December 19, 2022.

These related to 16 offences in Surrey, two in Hertfordshire and one in Warwickshire.

Both men pleaded guilty at Guildford Crown Court to conspiring to commit burglary dwellings with intent to steal.

On Monday, Finley was sentenced to three years in jail, while Kawley was jailed for more than five years.

"We know burglaries can have a huge impact on victims," said Sergeant Dean Rogers.

"Tackling this crime type is one of our Force priorities and we work closely with our local Safer Neighbourhood Teams, intelligence teams and cross border resources to investigate burglaries across the county."