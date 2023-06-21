Irishman jailed for three years following string of burglaries in England
News

Irishman jailed for three years following string of burglaries in England

Tadgh Finley was jailed for three years (Image: Surrey Police)

A MAN from Ireland has been jailed for three years after pleading guilty to conspiring to commit burglary.

Tadgh Finley, 23, and accomplice Martin Kawley, 22, were linked to a string of burglaries across the county of Surrey in the towns of Addlestone, Ashford, Cobham, Sunbury-Upon-Thames, Staines-Upon-Thames and Woking.

Kawley, 22, of Heathervale Way, New Haw, Surrey was also charged with burglaries in Hertfordshire and Warwickshire.

Finley, left, and accomplice Martin Kawley, right (Images: Surrey Police)

Proactive teams across Surrey joined with local officers to track down the pair, leading to the two being arrested last December.

Finlay was charged with seven counts of conspiracy to commit burglary between December 17-19, 2022.

Kawley was charged with 19 counts of conspiracy to commit burglary between October 6 and December 19, 2022.

These related to 16 offences in Surrey, two in Hertfordshire and one in Warwickshire.

Both men pleaded guilty at Guildford Crown Court to conspiring to commit burglary dwellings with intent to steal.

On Monday, Finley was sentenced to three years in jail, while Kawley was jailed for more than five years.

"We know burglaries can have a huge impact on victims," said Sergeant Dean Rogers.

"Tackling this crime type is one of our Force priorities and we work closely with our local Safer Neighbourhood Teams, intelligence teams and cross border resources to investigate burglaries across the county."

See More: Surrey, Surrey Police

Related

Tributes to ‘devoted family man’ stabbed to death on train during day trip with young son
News 4 years ago

Tributes to ‘devoted family man’ stabbed to death on train during day trip with young son

By: Gerard Donaghy

Young Irish Traveller savagely killed at M25 service station was ‘stabbed 10cm through brain with whisk’
News 5 years ago

Young Irish Traveller savagely killed at M25 service station was ‘stabbed 10cm through brain with whisk’

By: Aidan Lonergan

CCTV shows the shocking moment a man mows down a teacher in front of school children
News 5 years ago

CCTV shows the shocking moment a man mows down a teacher in front of school children

By: Irish Post

Latest

Employees occupy Iceland store in Dublin after franchisee placed into examinership
News 2 hours ago

Employees occupy Iceland store in Dublin after franchisee placed into examinership

By: Iceland

President Higgins urges refugee fund be established to counter illegal trafficking of migrants
News 1 day ago

President Higgins urges refugee fund be established to counter illegal trafficking of migrants

By: Fiona Audley

Orange weather warning issued as thunderstorms and ‘very heavy’ rain set to hit whole of Ireland
News 1 day ago

Orange weather warning issued as thunderstorms and ‘very heavy’ rain set to hit whole of Ireland

By: Irish Post

IN FULL BLOOM: Enjoy history, heritage and adventure with a family day out at Blenheim Palace
Travel 1 day ago

IN FULL BLOOM: Enjoy history, heritage and adventure with a family day out at Blenheim Palace

By: Fiona Audley

Garda motorcyclist hospitalised following ‘serious collision’ with car
News 1 day ago

Garda motorcyclist hospitalised following ‘serious collision’ with car

By: Irish Post