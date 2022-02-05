Death of leading Traveller community campaigner Ronnie Fay

THE Irish president led the tributes this week following the death of Traveller and Roma community campaigner Veronica ‘Ronnie’ Fay.

Ms Fay, a founding member and Co-Director of Pavee Point - a non-governmental organisation championing human rights for the Travelling community in Ireland, died earlier in the week.

Paying tribute President Michael D Higgins said: “May I express on behalf of Sabina and myself, and as President of Ireland, what a great sadness it is to learn of the death of Ronnie Fay, Co-Director of Pavee Point, a founding member and its driving force.

“For almost 40 years, with Ronnie at its heart, Pavee Point has campaigned for Traveller and Roma rights.

“Ronnie worked tirelessly to improve living circumstances, status and participation of the Traveller and Roma community and she continuously fought for social justice, greater solidarity, development, equality and human rights.”

He added: “ Ronnie’s life work has been a shining light of advocacy for Traveller and Roma rights.

"Through her activism, and with the assistance of Traveller community workers and leaders across the country, her courage and passion has changed the lives of so many members of the Traveller community.

“Her contribution was of such immense significance. She will be so missed.”

Ms Fay leaves behind her husband Philip and children Jonathan, Veronica and Patrick.