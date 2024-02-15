Devastated father pays tribute at funeral of six-year-old Matthew Healy

THE funeral has taken place of a six-year-old boy who was found dead in a car in Waterford over the weekend.

Matthew Healy’s body was found in a car in Dunmore East shortly after midnight on Friday, February 9.

Yesterday afternoon hundreds of mourners came out to attend his funeral, which was held at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Watergrasshill, Cork.

The funeral procession was led by Matthew’s father James Healy, who carried his son’s coffin from his home in Watergrasshill into the church.

Paying tribute to his son during the service, Mr Healy said “it has been the greatest honour in my life and an absolute pleasure to be your Dad”.

He added: “I am so sorry I could not save you, chief. I love you.”

Mr Healy told the large congregation that he believed his son “would have grown into a most decent and capable man had he been given the chance” before adding “however, now he will be forever six years old”.

Matthew’s mother, Ruth Purcell Healy, has been charged with his murder.

The 37-year-old, of Bishop's Field, Williamstown Road, Waterford, appeared before a special sitting of the city's district court on Tuesday evening, February 13.