‘Fly with the angels’: Tributes paid after six-year-old boy found dead in car
News

‘Fly with the angels’: Tributes paid after six-year-old boy found dead in car

THE family of a young boy found dead in a car in Waterford have paid tribute ahead of his funeral tomorrow.

Matthew Healy’s body was found in a car in Dunmore East shortly after midnight on Friday, February 9.

Gardaí have confirmed that they are “investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the death” of the six-year-old.

A woman in her late 30s, who was arrested at the scene, is currently being held at a Garda Station in county Waterford.

A Garda roadblock near the scene of the incident in Dunmore East

Matthew’s funeral takes place tomorrow at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Watergrasshill, Cork.

Paying tribute, his family said he would now ‘fly high with the angels’ before adding that he was “sadly missed by his heartbroken dad James, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family, neighbours and friends”.

Matthew Healy was found dead in a car in Dunmore East

Ireland’s Education Minister Norma Foley has also paid tribute this week.

“I’d like to extend my very sincere sympathy to the family of Matthew Healy and the wider community of Waterford, and of course the school community," she said.

"I know Matthew was a much-loved and treasured member of the school community and will be greatly, greatly missed by his fellow pupils, by the staff, board of management and everyone within the school community.”

A roadblock near the scene in Waterford where Gardai are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the six-year-old's death

She added: “I’d like to confirm too that our NEPS (National Educational Psychological Service) psychologists are engaging with the school and will be available to provide whatever support is required at this very sad and difficult time.”

See More: Matthew Healy, Waterford

Related

Rapist jailed for attack on vulnerable woman
News 1 hour ago

Rapist jailed for attack on vulnerable woman

By: Fiona Audley

Romance scammers steal more than £700k from unsuspecting victims
News 2 hours ago

Romance scammers steal more than £700k from unsuspecting victims

By: Fiona Audley

Birmingham's St Patrick's full Irish Breakfast is back
News 14 hours ago

Birmingham's St Patrick's full Irish Breakfast is back

By: Irish Post

Latest

Gaelsong: your go to Irish caps provider in the US
Life & Style 1 day ago

Gaelsong: your go to Irish caps provider in the US

By: IRISH POST

Webinar on a Northern paradox — a Labour for Irish Unity event
News 2 days ago

Webinar on a Northern paradox — a Labour for Irish Unity event

By: Irish Post

Farmer pleads guilty to water pollution after fish found dead in River Lagan
News 4 days ago

Farmer pleads guilty to water pollution after fish found dead in River Lagan

By: Fiona Audley

Irish castle named one of the most romantic hotels in the world
Travel 4 days ago

Irish castle named one of the most romantic hotels in the world

By: Fiona Audley

New restrictions on timber exports from Scotland to Ireland to stop spread of deadly bark beetle
News 4 days ago

New restrictions on timber exports from Scotland to Ireland to stop spread of deadly bark beetle

By: Fiona Audley