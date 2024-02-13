‘Fly with the angels’: Tributes paid after six-year-old boy found dead in car

THE family of a young boy found dead in a car in Waterford have paid tribute ahead of his funeral tomorrow.

Matthew Healy’s body was found in a car in Dunmore East shortly after midnight on Friday, February 9.

Gardaí have confirmed that they are “investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the death” of the six-year-old.

A woman in her late 30s, who was arrested at the scene, is currently being held at a Garda Station in county Waterford.

Matthew’s funeral takes place tomorrow at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Watergrasshill, Cork.

Paying tribute, his family said he would now ‘fly high with the angels’ before adding that he was “sadly missed by his heartbroken dad James, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family, neighbours and friends”.

Ireland’s Education Minister Norma Foley has also paid tribute this week.

“I’d like to extend my very sincere sympathy to the family of Matthew Healy and the wider community of Waterford, and of course the school community," she said.

"I know Matthew was a much-loved and treasured member of the school community and will be greatly, greatly missed by his fellow pupils, by the staff, board of management and everyone within the school community.”

She added: “I’d like to confirm too that our NEPS (National Educational Psychological Service) psychologists are engaging with the school and will be available to provide whatever support is required at this very sad and difficult time.”