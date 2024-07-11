Disability activist Nikki Bradley vows to ‘put money where mouth is’ as appointed to the Seanad
ACTIVIST Nikki Bradley has vowed to make “serious change” for people living with disability in Ireland after being appointed to Seanad Éireann.

The Donegal native, who is a motivational speaker, was nominated for the position by Taoiseach Simon Harris, to replace Regina Doherty, who has been elected to the European Parliament.

Diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer, at the age of 16, Ms Bradley has survived multiple surgeries over the years, including an amputation, and currently uses a crutch.

She said she was “absolutely honoured” to be appointed to the Seanad.

Nikki Bradley has been selected by Taoiseach Simon Harris as his nominee to Seanad Éireann

“There are so many things I have been doing over the years to advocate on behalf of people with disabilities and their families and I feel like today is the day that I can really put my money where my mouth is and hopefully make some serious change for people like me who have lived with disability for a number of years,” she added.

Mr Harris said her voice will be an “important” one in the upper house of Ireland’s parliament, which is made up 60 senators, 11 of which are nominated by the Taoiseach.

Nikki Bradley pictured with Taoiseach Simon Harris following his nomination

“Nikki’s extensive advocacy work and commitment will undoubtedly contribute significantly to our legislative process,” the Taosieach said as he confirmed his nomination.

“Nikki’s journey is truly inspirational, and she will be an important voice in Seanad Éireann for people with disabilities,” he added.

“I know she will work tirelessly and will use her invaluable insight and knowledge to push for a better quality of life for others in Ireland and I look forward to working with her.”

