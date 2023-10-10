Documentary set in Lebanon chosen as Ireland’s Oscar submission

A DOCUMENTARY set in Lebanon has been selected as Ireland’s submission for the Best International Feature Film category at the Oscars.

In The Shadow of Beirut, by Irish filmmakers Stephen Gerard Kelly and Garry Keane, reveals modern-day life in the embattled city as seen by four families who live there.

Co-director Kelly, who makes his film debut, spent five years living amongst the film’s protagonists in the Sabra and Shatila neighbourhoods on the outskirts of Beirut, a city once described as the Paris of the Middle East, which is now engulfed in economic and political crisis.

He spent the first three years with the central participants of the film before picking up his camera to begin documenting their lives “in times of celebration and commemoration, people encouraged me to film their lives in happiness and - at times - immense sadness, frustration, even anger”, as he explains.

The film received its world premiere at the prestigious Doc Edge Festival in New Zealand in June of this year, where it won three prestigious awards, including Best International Feature Film, which earned it qualification in the Documentary Feature category for the 96th Academy Awards.

Praising the production, Screen International added: “The shame this film provokes – or should provoke – in collective society, makes it difficult and distressing viewing.”

The film has now been selected by The Irish Film & Television Academy (IFTA) as their submission for the upcoming 96th annual Academy Awards.

IFTA Academy CEO, Áine Moriarty said: "The Irish Academy is delighted to announce that ‘In The Shadow Of Beirut’ will represent Ireland in the Best International Feature Film category for the 96th Academy Awards.

“This is such an important film for a global audience to connect with.

“This raw storytelling on screen is delivered with such heart-breaking honesty. Stephen has been trusted to bring us up close and personal into the lives of these families, who are full of love as they try to live and survive, with the question of hope and human resilience at its core.”

Responding to their selection, co-director Kelly said: “As my first film, words are difficult to describe the emotions I’m feeling after learning ‘In The Shadow of Beirut’ is Ireland’s official selection for International Feature at the Oscars.

“In addition to having already qualified in the Documentary Feature category for the Academy Award, this recognition from Ireland is an immense honour for me personally, and my co-directing partner Garry Keane.

“More importantly, this recognition will continue to keep Lebanon in peoples' minds and hearts, particularly the people in the film, whom I care deeply about."

Produced by Brendan J. Byrne and Myriam Sassine, the film is primarily in the Arabic language.

Last year, Irish-language feature An Cailín Ciúin/The Quiet Girl was selected by IFTA and went on to receive an Oscar Nomination – making it the first ever Irish language film to achieve the accolade.

The contenders for the Best International Film Oscar will now be shortlisted to 15 international finalists which will ultimately be shortlisted to the final five nominees in that category.

The 96th Academy Awards ceremony is due to take place in Los Angeles, California on Sunday, March 10, 2024.