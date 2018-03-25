Donald Trump to visit Northern Ireland as 'Brexit troubleshooter' - report

US President Donald Trump is getting set to visit Northern Ireland, it has been reported.

According to The Sun, Mr Trump's surprise visit will take in both sides of the Irish border, which has been a major issue in EU talks.

It is being reported that the visit could take place as early as June.

Earlier this month during a meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar Mr Trump was asked about the question of the Irish border post-Brexit, replying that the situation was "very interesting".

"We have two interesting borders," he said, referring to the United States' boundaries with Mexico and Canada.

The two leaders spent approximately 40 minutes together as part of their first-ever bilateral meeting in the US capital.

Other issues discussed included trade, the undocumented Irish, and the future role of Ireland as an ally of the US in Europe as Brexit looms.

Earlier this month the US President said he "may" visit Ireland in 2019, before he runs for re-election to the White House.

Mr Trump was speaking after he met Taoiseach Leo Varadkar for the first time in the Oval Office ahead of St Patrick's Day.

The President said he "loves" Ireland and alluded to his controversial Doonbeg golf course in Co. Clare, saying: "I love it, I have property there and I may never get to see it again."