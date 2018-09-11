Donald Trump's visit to Ireland in November has been cancelled
US President Donald Trump's scheduled visit to Ireland in November has been cancelled.

According to RTE,  the visit has been "postponed for scheduling reasons".

The President was due to visit his golf course in Doonbeg, County Clare, and Dublin on the weekend of 10-11 November.

An advance party from the White House was due to visit Ireland in the coming weeks to plan the trip but that has also been cancelled.

Mr Trump is due to travel to Paris on 11 November for commemorations marking the 100th anniversary of the armistice that ended World War One.

His visit to Ireland was to coincide with that trip. It is not known if he will still travel to France.

Mr Varadkar has previously said that there is a standing invitation for any US president to come to Ireland as many have in the past.

