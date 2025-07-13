Taoiseach responds to Donald Trump's proposed 30 per cent tariffs on EU

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin has responded to US president Donald Trump's proposed 30 per cent tariffs on imports from the EU, calling instead for a negotiated deal in which 'everyone wins'.

Mr Trump revealed on Saturday that from August 1, he would impose 30 per cent tariffs on goods entering the US from both the EU and Mexico.

The two parties have been in negotiations with the US and had hoped they were close to striking trade deals.

The American president has also warned that retaliatory tariffs would see him increase the rate further, while demanding the EU impose no tariffs on imports from the US to reduce the trade deficit.

"We have had years to discuss our trading relationship with the European Union, and we have concluded we must move away from these long-term, large, and persistent, trade deficits, engendered by your tariff, and non-tariff, policies, and trade barriers," he wrote.

"Our relationship has been, unfortunately, far from reciprocal."

'Proportionate counter-measures'

In response to Mr Trump's letter, EU president Ursula von der Leyen said the proposed tariffs 'would disrupt essential transatlantic supply chains, to the detriment of businesses, consumers and patients on both sides of the Atlantic'.

"We remain ready to continue working towards an agreement by August 1," she said.

"At the same time, we will take all necessary steps to safeguard EU interests, including the adoption of proportionate counter-measures if required.

“Meanwhile, we continue to deepen our global partnerships, firmly anchored in the principles of rules-based international trade."

In a statement on Saturday, the Taoiseach said he supported the EU president's view, adding that he believed a viable agreement was possible.

"The EU and the US enjoy the biggest trade and investment relationship in the world," he said.

"When issues arise between us, they should be resolved by close and respectful dialogue.

"The EU, through the team led by President von der Leyen and Vice-President Šefčovič, has engaged in good faith to reach an agreement on a positive and balanced way forward.

"While it has been clear that all options remain on the table, the EU has also been clear that our preference is for a negotiated solution that avoids escalation. That remains the case.

"I hope that negotiations will continue in the weeks ahead and that they will be successful.

"The EU and the US should be partners, not rivals. In a true partnership, everyone wins.

"The EU negotiators continue to have my full support in this important work."

'United and focussed'

Tánaiste Simon Harris described Mr Trump's proposal as 'deeply regrettable' while expressing his hope that both parties can reach a 'mutually beneficial agreement'.

"The EU is at the negotiating table and will remain there," said the Minister for Foreign Affairs.

"Now is the time to redouble our efforts and to seek to achieve positive results in the time available.

"The EU will remain united and focussed as negotiations continue between now and August 1.

"This will also be my continuing focus for the period ahead.

"On Monday I will meet with the US ambassador to Ireland and will continue to engage with colleagues across the EU in the days ahead.

"I also intend on updating colleagues further at the cabinet meeting on Tuesday."