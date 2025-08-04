Irish public do not approve of a Trump state visit, poll finds
News

Irish public do not approve of a Trump state visit, poll finds

A NEW opinion poll shows that a majority of the Irish public does not support the idea of inviting Donald Trump for a state visit to Ireland.

According to research conducted by Ireland Thinks for the Irish Independent, 74% of respondents said they were against such an invitation.

Just 20% were in favour, while 6% expressed no opinion. Participants were asked whether the Irish government should officially invite Trump for a formal visit.

Trump was recently in Scotland, where he played golf and met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to finalise a trade agreement.

During his presidency, he also made private visits to his golf property in Doonbeg, County Clare, and met with then-Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at Shannon Airport during a brief stopover in 2019.

He spent a night at his resort in Doonbeg on that occasion.

The Irish public’s perception of Trump stands in stark contrast to the warm welcomes historically given to previous US presidents.

In 1995, Bill Clinton drew a crowd of 80,000 in Dublin’s College Green.

A similar reception greeted Barack Obama in the same location during his 2011 visit.

Former President Obama and his wife, Michelle, have now been invited by Dublin’s current Lord Mayor, Ray McAdam, to formally accept the Freedom of the City next month.

The invitation includes a ceremonial reception at the Mansion House.

In his letter to the Obamas, Mayor McAdam praised the former president’s leadership during a turbulent period in American history, noting his "dignified and hopeful" approach to governance that inspired many globally, including in Ireland.

See More: Donald Trump, Irish State Visit

Related
News 1 week ago

US-Japan trade deal signals risk for Ireland and the EU

By: Mark Murphy

News 3 weeks ago

Taoiseach responds to Donald Trump's proposed 30 per cent tariffs on imports from the EU

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 3 weeks ago

Trump’s latest tariff threats renew fears for Irish exports

By: Mark Murphy

Latest
Business 1 day ago

Real estate firm Firethorn breaks ground on Dublin development in its first project outside of Britain

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 1 day ago

Homes evacuated after suspicious object discovered in Co. Derry

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 1 day ago

'Together and finally safe': Funerals held for mother and two children killed in Co. Fermanagh shooting

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 1 day ago

Woman dies after getting into difficulty while swimming in Co. Donegal

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 1 day ago

'Perpetrator will face consequences': Police officer injured after being dragged by vehicle during traffic stop

By: Gerard Donaghy

Entertainment 1 day ago

Poetry of the margins: Nick Burbridge’s Undercover Verses

By: John O'Donoghue