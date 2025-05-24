Donaldson trial rescheduled for November
THE trial of former DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and his wife, Lady Eleanor Donaldson, on historical sexual offence charges is now expected to begin in November.

Originally due to commence in March, the proceedings were postponed due to Lady Donaldson’s ill health.

Newry Crown Court was told on Friday that she continues to receive medical treatment, with an updated health assessment expected in the coming days.

Judge Paul Ramsey has set a provisional trial date of November 3, with a case review hearing scheduled for June 5.

Neither defendant is required to appear at that review.

Sir Jeffrey, 62, faces 18 charges, including one count of rape. Lady Donaldson, 59, is charged with five counts of aiding and abetting.

The alleged offences are said to have occurred between 1985 and 2008. Both defendants deny all charges.

Legal observers note that any further deterioration in Lady Donaldson’s health could potentially lead to another delay, depending on medical evidence and the court’s assessment of her fitness to stand trial.

Sir Jeffrey stepped down as Democratic Unionist Party leader in March after it was confirmed he had been charged. He had been knighted in 2016 for political and public service.

