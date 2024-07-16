Drugs worth £125k seized after cannabis farm discovered in outbuilding
News

Drugs worth £125k seized after cannabis farm discovered in outbuilding

Drugs worth £125k were discovered at the property

DRUGS worth an estimated £125k were seized by police when a cannabis farm was discovered at a property in Co. Tyrone.

PSNI officers searched the property in the Aughnacloy area yesterday morning (July 15).

They found an “extensive system” of equipment used for growing cannabis, a large number of plants and drugs worth an estimated £125k at the site.

“Local Policing Team officers conducted a search of an outbuilding, where they located a large number of plants, the PSNI’s Detective Inspector Ryan said.

Cannabis plants discovered at the building in Aughnacloy

“An extensive system of equipment used for the cultivation, drying, and storage of the drugs was also located.”

He added: “This is a significant discovery and removes an estimated £125,000 worth of cannabis destined for our streets from the illegal supply chain.”

Drugs worth £125k were discovered at the property

The police force has urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

“Our investigation into this incident is ongoing, and I would appeal to any member of the public who might have any information which could assist to get in touch,” Det Insp Ryan said.

"Targeting drugs supply is a priority for Mid Ulster district police,” he added.

“We remain committed to tackling the illegal supply and use of drugs, and will continue to investigate those who profit from the consequent misery and harm.”

See More: Cannabis, Tyrone

Related

Cannabis worth €300k found on flight from Thailand to Dublin
News 1 week ago

Cannabis worth €300k found on flight from Thailand to Dublin

By: Fiona Audley

Two men arrested after police raid on cannabis factory finds plants worth £68k
News 2 months ago

Two men arrested after police raid on cannabis factory finds plants worth £68k

By: Fiona Audley

Cannabis worth over €1m found concealed in van carrying water and garden furniture from UK to Dublin
News 3 months ago

Cannabis worth over €1m found concealed in van carrying water and garden furniture from UK to Dublin

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Twelve people arrested during anti-immigration protest in Dublin
News 12 hours ago

Twelve people arrested during anti-immigration protest in Dublin

By: Fiona Audley

'A force of energy': Beverly Hills 90210 star Shannen Doherty dies, aged 53
News 2 days ago

'A force of energy': Beverly Hills 90210 star Shannen Doherty dies, aged 53

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man sentenced to life after strangling estranged wife to death with bootlace
News 2 days ago

Man sentenced to life after strangling estranged wife to death with bootlace

By: Gerard Donaghy

Former deputy headteacher who used position to 'target and groom' girl is sentenced for child sex offences
News 2 days ago

Former deputy headteacher who used position to 'target and groom' girl is sentenced for child sex offences

By: Gerard Donaghy

West Belfast security alert ends after suspicious object declared a hoax
News 2 days ago

West Belfast security alert ends after suspicious object declared a hoax

By: Gerard Donaghy