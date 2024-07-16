Drugs worth £125k seized after cannabis farm discovered in outbuilding

DRUGS worth an estimated £125k were seized by police when a cannabis farm was discovered at a property in Co. Tyrone.

PSNI officers searched the property in the Aughnacloy area yesterday morning (July 15).

They found an “extensive system” of equipment used for growing cannabis, a large number of plants and drugs worth an estimated £125k at the site.

“Local Policing Team officers conducted a search of an outbuilding, where they located a large number of plants, the PSNI’s Detective Inspector Ryan said.

“An extensive system of equipment used for the cultivation, drying, and storage of the drugs was also located.”

He added: “This is a significant discovery and removes an estimated £125,000 worth of cannabis destined for our streets from the illegal supply chain.”

The police force has urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

“Our investigation into this incident is ongoing, and I would appeal to any member of the public who might have any information which could assist to get in touch,” Det Insp Ryan said.

"Targeting drugs supply is a priority for Mid Ulster district police,” he added.

“We remain committed to tackling the illegal supply and use of drugs, and will continue to investigate those who profit from the consequent misery and harm.”