Two arrests after police dismantle ‘biggest’ cannabis factory found in recent years

TWO people have been arrested after police in Northern Ireland dismantled one of the biggest cannabis factories found in the region in recent years.

PSNI officers uncovered the operation following a planned search operation in the Strabane area in Derry.

“Police have dismantled what is believed to be one of the biggest suspected cannabis operations in the North West in recent years,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“This follows a planned search operation in the Strabane area, during which suspected cannabis plants with an estimated street value of £1.4 million have been seized, with searches still ongoing,” they added.

“Paraphernalia connected to drugs cultivation and supply has also been seized.”

The operation, undertaken yesterday (July 2), was led by detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch who were investigating suspected drugs criminality linked to the Irish National Liberation Army (INLA).

Two arrests have been made and both remain in custody, the PSNI confirmed.

The police force has appealed for anyone with information to forward.

"We have dismantled a large, sophisticated suspected cannabis operation with row after row of suspected cannabis plants that filled two floors of the building,” Detective Inspector Pyper, from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch, said.

"Our appeal is to anyone with information about suspected drugs-activity in your area, call us on the non-emergency number 101, or report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Chief Superintendent Gillian Kearney, who is the Area Commander for Derry City & Strabane, said the “significant operation” reflects the force’s commitment to targeting drugs supply in the North.

"Drugs cause misery in our communities, we have seen that far too often,” she said.

“We have also seen how large-scale drug operations are linked to organised crime gangs who will do anything to make money with no care for the harm they cause in our communities. “