Cannabis farms discovered in raids on properties across Northern Ireland

CANNABIS with an estimated street value of £500k has been seized after a series of raids on properties across Northern Ireland.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch carried out searches at five addresses yesterday (August 13) and made five arrests after uncovering a number of cannabis factories.

“As a result of ongoing enquiries into an organised criminal gangs activities and with the assistance of a number of departments, we had a co-ordinated day of action,” the PSNI’s Detective Inspector Kelly said.

“We have located and dismantled four cannabis cultivations within properties in Templepatrick, Coleraine, Tandragee and Lurgan,” he added.

“Each location was expertly set up containing rooms full of plants at various stages of growth,” Det Insp Kelly explained.

“Clearly there was a conveyor belt supply of drugs being produced, with regular harvests across the properties, which would likely be sold on to other criminal gangs.

“The drugs recovered have a potential street value of approximately £500,000.

“A fifth property in Newry was searched and the occupant located and arrested by Roads Policing officers in Portadown.

“Four vehicles have also been seized by detectives.”

The searches were carried out with the support of the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Tactical Support Group officers.

Five men, aged 33, 34, 38, 41 and 43, have since been arrested for a variety of offences including cultivation of cannabis.

All remain in custody at this time.

“Organised crime gangs fund their criminality and lifestyle at the expense of others,” Det Insp Kelly said.

“Damage is caused to properties,” he added.

“Vulnerable people caught up in drug misuse suffer and it creates a pressure on families and the health service.

“I’m grateful to local people and communities for their continued support, and I’m keen to reiterate and appeal for anyone with information on this incident or drug supply in general to contact us on 101.”