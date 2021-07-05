A DUBLIN-BASED barman has been lavished with praise after footage of his lovely gesture went viral on Sunday.

Over the weekend, Ireland was drenched in a bout of torrential rain, though it didn't stop people booking tables at the pub!

One such gentleman - who was in a wheelchair - was faced with quite an unappealing journey home, but a quick-thinking member of staff came up with an ingenious, though somewhat arduous, solution.

The Pines on Whitehall Road posted a sweet video to their Facebook page showing barman Frankie holding a massive parasol over the customer to protect him from the rain.

Here's hoping he only lives a few doors down, for Frankie's sake!

Check out the original video, here.