Dublin rioter jailed for more than six years

A MAN who took part in the Dublin riots a year ago has today been jailed for six-and-a-half years.

Declan Donaghey, 28, from William Street in Dublin took part in the disorder on November 23, 2023 after an attack outside a school earlier that day in which three children and a school worker were injured.

According to RTÉ News, Donaghey threw a wheelie bin at one garda car, jumped on the bonnet and smashed the windscreen of another and set fire to a third.

Shortly after, he attacked accommodation housing international protection applicants.

Donaghey pleaded guilty to arson, criminal damage and riot but while the judge acknowledged his early admission, she rejected his claim that he had acted in a moment of madness.

He was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years for arson, four-and-a-half years for rioting and three years for criminal damage, all to run concurrently, with the final year suspended.