€16m in capital funding announced for Ireland's regional airports

"Today’s announcement represents Government’s commitment to continue to support Ireland’s regional airports to remain financially sustainable as they prepare for growth into the future. This capital funding will support a great number of safety and security related capital projects, ensuring that airports can continue to remain compliant with regulatory requirements in these areas. I am pleased to announce also that, in line with the broadening of the scope of the Programme, a significant number of this year’s projects have a sustainability focus, facilitating the sustainable growth of the sector."

Shannon Group chief executive Mary Considine welcomed the announcement of the funding for the airport, saying it would enable the airport to invest in vital infrastructure and rebuild in the aftermath of the pandemic.